With the Florida State football team scheduled to open spring practice on March 21, it's time for our annual spring practice position previews.

Today we focus on the wide receivers. Previously, we profiled the Quarterbacks | Running backs |

The Big Picture

Depending on one's point of view, Florida State's wide receiver group could be viewed as a segment shrouded in uncertainty, or one brimming with untapped potential.

On the one hand, the Seminoles lost co-leading receiver Auden Tate to the NFL Draft and bring back just two wideouts with more than six catches last season -- senior Nyqwan Murray and junior Keith Gavin. And if junior George Campbell isn't healthy, FSU could have just four scholarship receivers in spring practice.

On the other hand, there is reason to believe FSU's receiver group will soar to new heights in the simplified, faster-paced offense designed by new head coach Willie Taggart and offensive coordinator Walt Bell. During Taggart's years at Oregon and USF, even his youngest wide receivers showed the ability to learn his offense quickly and make an immediate impact. That should be welcomed news for players like Keith Gavin and Tamorrion Terry, who have tremendous athletic ability and great size, but seemed to have a tough time mastering the nuances of Jimbo Fisher's pro-style offense.

If Gavin and Terry become comfortable with this system, and if sophomore D.J. Matthews takes the next step following his late-season splash in 2017, and if Murray becomes the dependable leader the Seminoles have desperately needed at the position, FSU's wide receiver group could be a great complement to the Seminoles' loaded offensive backfield. A healthy George Campbell would just be icing on the cake.

Nyqwan Murray gets one more shot at No. 1



After an up-and-down three years, this will be Nyqwan "Noonie" Murray's last chance to live up to his vast potential and prove he can produce as an elite college wide receiver. Former head coach Jimbo Fisher tried to push Murray into the role of No. 1 receiver last year at this time, and it didn't necessarily take.

While Murray did finish the 2017 season with 40 receptions and a team-high 604 receiving yards, he continued to endure major bouts of inconsistency. For one reason or another, he only started eight games; and he finished the year with a disappointing four touchdown catches.

One year earlier, Murray showed flashes of his tremendous potential, highlighted by a 104-yard, two-touchdown performance against Michigan in the Orange Bowl. He didn't produce any games like that as a junior.

If Murray connects with the new coaching staff, shows more maturity and begins to practice and play at a consistently high level, there is no limit to what he could do in Taggart's offense. If he continues to struggle in those areas, however, there's a chance he could see his role diminished as younger receivers seize their opportunities.