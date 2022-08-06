Wilcox weighing offers, receiving interest from FSU

Florida State landed a running back commitment from four-star Sam Singleton from Fleming Island (Fla.) HS on Friday night. Singleton is the first running back to commit to the Seminoles for this recruiting cycle and it remains to be seen if he will be the only running back added to this class.

Another running back head coach Mike Norvell and his staff will keep eyes on this fall is Jamarion Wilcox from South Paulding HS in Douglasville, Ga. Wilcox, who is 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, was on-campus in July where he participated in FSU's Seminole Showcase Elite Camp.

"The camp went well, I thought I did pretty good," said Wilcox. "But there is always room for improvement."

And while he still doesn't hold an offer from FSU, Wilcox is expected to remain in contact with the staff.

"Coach (David) Johnson said that he will call me this weekend," said Wilcox.

