Wilcox weighing offers, receiving interest from FSU
Florida State landed a running back commitment from four-star Sam Singleton from Fleming Island (Fla.) HS on Friday night. Singleton is the first running back to commit to the Seminoles for this recruiting cycle and it remains to be seen if he will be the only running back added to this class.
Another running back head coach Mike Norvell and his staff will keep eyes on this fall is Jamarion Wilcox from South Paulding HS in Douglasville, Ga. Wilcox, who is 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, was on-campus in July where he participated in FSU's Seminole Showcase Elite Camp.
"The camp went well, I thought I did pretty good," said Wilcox. "But there is always room for improvement."
And while he still doesn't hold an offer from FSU, Wilcox is expected to remain in contact with the staff.
"Coach (David) Johnson said that he will call me this weekend," said Wilcox.
Not a member? Sign up here for free Osceola trial through August
Wilcox believes his skill set at running back would be a good fit for Mike Norvell's spread offense.
"I like that they pass the ball to the running backs a lot," said Wilcox. "I am fantastic at catching the ball out of the backfield."
"I love the coaching staff's personality and how they treat their players like family, like their own kids," answered Wilcox when asked about what stood out about FSU.
Among the schools reported to have offered Wilcox are Colorado, Indiana, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, NC State, Purdue and Wake Forest. Despite an impressive offer list, Wilcox's recruitment is wide open for the moment.
The three-star running back ran more than 1,500 yards on 202 carries last season while also catching 14 passes for 235 yards. Wilcox is the No. 42 running back in the class of 2023 by Rivals and rated as the 73rd-best overall prospect from Georgia.
"I don't have a list (of favorites) so far but soon I will have one," said Wilcox.
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify