He's considered a returning starter heading into the 2019 season, but that designation should come with an asterisk.

Yes, Jauan Williams started six games last year at offensive tackle for the Florida State Seminoles. And no, he wasn't overly impressive in any of those games.

But the way Williams talks about himself and his health, it's easy to understand why he believes that the 2018 Jauan wasn't the real Jauan.

"My confidence (has improved)," he said before practice Friday. "I was a lot underweight. I was around 273. And my shoulder was still kind of weakened (from a previous surgery), so for this whole summer and the offseason, I've just been grinding and working. I got my weight up to like 315. So I'm real confident. I feel good.

"I just love coming out here to work."

Williams has been entrenched as the starter at left tackle since the opening day of preseason camp. In the portions of practice open to the media, he's been working with the "ones" the entire time.

Coaches and teammates have talked glowingly about Williams' progress since last season, when he was benched multiple times after struggling at both left tackle and right tackle.

Williams explained on Friday that he was moved to right tackle last season because his right arm was so much more stronger than his left, but no matter where he was positioned that surgically repaired shoulder was an issue.

In hindsight it makes sense that he had trouble keeping defensive linemen from getting to his quarterback. And it makes sense why he feels so much more confident heading into 2019.

"I'm a lot stronger," Williams said. "Last season, I had just gotten cleared. I wasn't even lifting. I couldn't even lift 225. Now I'm benching like 415."

And when he gets his hands on defensive linemen now in practice, Williams said he can lock them up much easier than he did last season.