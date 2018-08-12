He's one of the biggest mysteries on the entire Florida State football team.

A former four-star recruit. The nation's seventh-ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2016. A prospect that Jimbo Fisher gushed over when FSU signed him out of Archbishop Carroll in Washington D.C.

But through two years on campus, Jauan Williams hasn't been able to fulfill any of that potential on the football field. He hasn't been able to contribute in any meaningful way, because he just couldn't get his shoulder healthy.

Williams was redshirted in 2016 after having surgery on the shoulder before the season. And then last year. he was forced to have surgery on it again.

If you're keeping score: That's 2 surgeries, and 0 college football games.

But as Florida State heads into the second week of preseason practice, the redshirt sophomore Williams seems to have established himself as the No. 1 left tackle on the Seminoles' depth chart. He has worked with the first-team unit during all portions of practice that have been observed by the media.

"I was always looking for this opportunity," Williams said. "And I'm just embracing it and keep working hard and pushing through all the pain and the heat."

Don't get the wrong idea. When Williams says, "pain," he's just referring to the grind of a college football camp. The bumps, bruises and exhaustion that come with practicing for over two hours each day.

His shoulder, he says, is perfectly fine.

"Right now, I'm 100 percent," Williams said. "I don't even feel it. ... It was a blessing. Thank the Lord, Jesus. I'm just happy to be out here working my butt off and ready to compete."