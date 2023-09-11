Williams, Nichelson among FSU freshmen benefitting from early playing time
Games against lower-level competition often allow college football teams to show off their depth.
The Florida State football team took that to the extreme in Saturday night's 66-13 win over Southern Miss, getting 102 total players into the game.
"The most I've ever played in a game before, which was a great experience and a great opportunity for guys to kind of showcase where they are," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said about that number during his Monday press conference. "A lot of young players got extensive experience and that's something we can build upon."
Of those 105 that got on the field against the Golden Eagles, 16 of them were true freshmen. Two weeks into the 2023 season, 16 of FSU's 19 true freshman signees have already seen live game action.
And FSU didn't just play true freshmen against Southern Miss Saturday night. It relied heavily on them.
Due to how the game played out with FSU leading 52-3 in the early third quarter, the only three defensive players who were on the field for 30-plus snaps were a trio of true freshmen defensive backs in Conrad Hussey, Edwin Joseph and Quindarrius Jones.
While no member of the starting lineup on defense played more than 25 snaps, these freshmen and other younger players were growing through the extensive experience that FSU's blowout win provided them.
Offensively, there were only six true freshmen that got into the game. Three of them however, each recorded their first career receptions in the victory.
"You can’t replace game time. You try to replicate it on the practice field. They’re all smiling a little bit wider at the end of the game because they knew they got the experience..." FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. "It helps build the team. When you can sit down at a team meeting, 100 guys that have played in the game, that’s good for morale. Not just because of your execution, the way you won the game but just because they were involved when they were out there."
Two of the freshmen who most prominently took advantage of the opportunity are two of the three true freshmen currently listed on FSU's two-deep depth chart in wide receiver Hykeem Williams and linebacker Blake Nichelson.
Williams' first career catch was a nine-yard grab on fourth down to extend what would become the Seminoles' fifth and final scoring drive of the first half. Nichelson played 23 snaps in the second half and recorded five tackles and a pass breakup over that span.
Fittingly, these two were among FSU's highest-rated 2023 signees. Williams was FSU's lone five-star commit in the class according to Rivals while Nichelson, who moved across the country from California to enroll at FSU, was one of the higher-rated four-star prospects to choose the Seminoles.
However, each had to overcome slow starts to their respective FSU tenures in order to break onto the depth chart in their first year with the program.
Williams needed to spend some time in order to adapt to the game at this level and to get into the shape he needed to be in to play college football. He definitely did that between spring and fall camp and has been a consistently productive wideout at practice since preseason began.
"He's definitely got the want to and that's something. He's a great young man. I think he's got a special future and definitely excited about what he's bringing to that receiver room," Norvell said. "When you have that type of work ethic and that type of passion to get better, good things are going to happen. Now that he's gotten to a point where he's in much better shape, we're able to see better flashes of what we think he's going to become."
While Williams recorded his first career catch against Southern Miss, his downfield pancake block of a USM defender to make backup quarterback Brock Glenn's long run a bit longer may have been an even more impressive highlight.
"That’s the requirement to get you in the game, that you’ve got to be able to block," FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said Monday. "From Keon (Coleman) and Johnny (Wilson) all the way down to Hykeem and Dre (Vandrevius Jacobs), those guys, you have no choice in that. We’re going to make sure you’re dominant in the run game and dominant in the blocking game to earn those opportunities in the air. Ron (Dugans) has set a standard with it, that’s kind of the given...
"I know how Hykeem can block. I’m glad the world is starting to see it, but I see it every single day. I’m happy that he’s developing it in his game."
As for Nichelson, he didn't arrive on campus until the summer after he was unable to enroll early. The athleticism was evident right away to the FSU staff, but there were some concerns about how long it could take him to pick up the defense enough to take over a role.
"Early on, summer workouts, you saw the athletic ability, but you've got to remember Blake was a running back, a safety, a corner (in high school). He looked like that when he was first here..." Fuller said. "Some of the questions Blake would ask me, I'd give him the answer, walk away and be like, 'Oh boy, this could be awhile.' Now, I'll say, 'Blake, you're playing a lot faster,' and he'll say the reasons why. It shows you how committed he is to improving."
Nichelson sure looked natural at his new position against Southern Miss, so much so that he was the first player mentioned by name when Norvell fielded a question about the freshmen defensive backs.
The FSU head coach specifically mentioned the play where Nichelson stayed with a wheel route and nearly came away with an interception, tapping his toes just out of bounds to deny him the takeaway.
"I know I mentioned DJ Lundy is probably our most improved linebacker over the last year, but Blake is the most improved one over the last month. To see him out there, he does not look like a ball in high grass. He looks like he belongs, physically he does," Fuller said. "He also almost had an unbelievable toe-tap interception. For a linebacker to locate, find it and almost get that play done and he's disappointed that he didn't make it. I think we're going to try to get him involved a little more on the kick coverage stuff, but I think if he continues to progress, he'll have a role on our defense here as the season progresses."
What the roles of Nichelson, Williams and a host of other freshmen who are jockeying for rotation spots will become as the season progresses remains to be seen. What seems clear, however, is that the Seminoles could be in for quite a few more games this season where they have the opportunity to play a lot of freshmen.
And like last year, it would create a good problem that the FSU coaching staff would have to solve. Which freshmen should we redshirt and limit to four games and which ones will not redshirt?
