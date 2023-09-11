Games against lower-level competition often allow college football teams to show off their depth.

The Florida State football team took that to the extreme in Saturday night's 66-13 win over Southern Miss, getting 102 total players into the game.

"The most I've ever played in a game before, which was a great experience and a great opportunity for guys to kind of showcase where they are," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said about that number during his Monday press conference. "A lot of young players got extensive experience and that's something we can build upon."

Of those 105 that got on the field against the Golden Eagles, 16 of them were true freshmen. Two weeks into the 2023 season, 16 of FSU's 19 true freshman signees have already seen live game action.

And FSU didn't just play true freshmen against Southern Miss Saturday night. It relied heavily on them.

Due to how the game played out with FSU leading 52-3 in the early third quarter, the only three defensive players who were on the field for 30-plus snaps were a trio of true freshmen defensive backs in Conrad Hussey, Edwin Joseph and Quindarrius Jones.

While no member of the starting lineup on defense played more than 25 snaps, these freshmen and other younger players were growing through the extensive experience that FSU's blowout win provided them.

Offensively, there were only six true freshmen that got into the game. Three of them however, each recorded their first career receptions in the victory.

"You can’t replace game time. You try to replicate it on the practice field. They’re all smiling a little bit wider at the end of the game because they knew they got the experience..." FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. "It helps build the team. When you can sit down at a team meeting, 100 guys that have played in the game, that’s good for morale. Not just because of your execution, the way you won the game but just because they were involved when they were out there."

Two of the freshmen who most prominently took advantage of the opportunity are two of the three true freshmen currently listed on FSU's two-deep depth chart in wide receiver Hykeem Williams and linebacker Blake Nichelson.

Williams' first career catch was a nine-yard grab on fourth down to extend what would become the Seminoles' fifth and final scoring drive of the first half. Nichelson played 23 snaps in the second half and recorded five tackles and a pass breakup over that span.

Fittingly, these two were among FSU's highest-rated 2023 signees. Williams was FSU's lone five-star commit in the class according to Rivals while Nichelson, who moved across the country from California to enroll at FSU, was one of the higher-rated four-star prospects to choose the Seminoles.