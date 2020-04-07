The cool thing about great coaches is they're usually great all the time. Not just when they're winning championships or getting elite players to sign with their schools. Not only when it's a crucial end-game situation and they've got to make a split-second decision. They're great when the cameras aren't rolling. When they're in private meetings with their players. When life throws them curveballs that no one ever could have expected. When it comes to that, there are few greater coaches at any level than FSU softball's Lonni Alameda. The Florida State and greater Tallahassee softball communities have been in love with Alameda for the dozen years she has been on campus. The rest of the Seminole fan base jumped on board when she led her squad to the 2018 national championship. Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

FSU softball coach Lonni Alameda is hopeful that this hiatus from sports will make us all appreciate these opportunities more than ever. (Photo Courtesy of Florida State Sports Information)

Alameda not only puts an incredible product on the field each season -- the Seminoles either reached the NCAA Super Regionals or the Women's College World Series each of the past seven years -- but she represents the university in a fantastic way. Her teams play hard, they have fun, and they embrace their fans in a fashion seldom seen at big-time college sports programs.

It's why FSU's softball stadium -- and the parking lot across the street -- have been packed for every home game for years. It's not merely the fact that this particular group of Seminoles wins a lot of games; it's how they do it. But where a coach like Alameda is most influential is during the darkest times. Times like the one her players experienced just over three weeks ago. Like many college coaches around the country, Alameda was meeting with her players that Thursday afternoon, on March 12, to discuss the emerging health concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Around noon that day, the ACC and other conferences abruptly pulled the plug on their postseason basketball tournaments. A couple hours later, all ACC athletic events and practices were suspended "until further notice." The FSU softball team was scheduled to play a huge series at Duke that weekend, and Alameda gathered her team together to explain that the games weren't happening. While trying to provide a calming influence during a time of incredible uncertainty, she told the players they now would have spring break off and that the coaches would let them know what would happen next. "I was up there, 'Hey guys, we're gonna be on hold a little bit. Not a big deal,'" Alameda recalled. "I was in the middle of the conversation for our plan during spring break and what we were gonna do. Then right away comes a tweet that says, 'Championships are going to be canceled.'" The "championships" meant all NCAA tournaments for the remainder of the school year. There would be no NCAA Regionals or Super Regionals. No Women's College World Series. The shocking news didn't come in from the FSU administration. Or in an email from the NCAA. It appeared on Twitter, with a reporter quoting an anonymous source. One of the Seminoles' star players stood up while Alameda was speaking. "Our season's done," she said. Just like that. A program that has a legitimate chance every year to win a national championship -- a team that did just that two years earlier -- was suddenly done for the year. Every NCAA spring sports season was over before it really even started, "Our seniors started crying right away. It got really quiet," Alameda said, expressing a hint of frustration that the news didn't come through proper channels so she could have been the one to tell her players. "That's just the way the world is right now," she said. "It's not anybody's fault." Soon, the entire team was struggling to hide their emotions. Tears flowed as players poured from a meeting room into the hallway. "In the moment, it was very tough," she said. "It was like you're in the postseason and you just lost the final game."

One of the toughest team meetings I have ever been a part of.. thinking of the health of the world ... the passion for games, all seniors & the disbelief that this is all happening. I do think everything happens for a reason yet still feel sad for all involved. 💔 — Lonni Alameda (@Coach_Alameda) March 12, 2020