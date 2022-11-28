Winston Wright Jr. was not able to play in a game this fall due to a car accident in the spring. But Wright confirmed he would be returning to Florida State in 2023.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound Wright caught 129 passes for 1,338 yards and seven touchdowns while also gaining 1,236 yards with two touchdowns on 50 kickoff returns in 33 games (16 starts) at West Virginia. A native of Savannah, Ga., Winston transferred to FSU in the winter but he was a passenger in a car accident during spring break.

Wright took some reps as a returner in practices and ran routes in FSU's practices but did not play a game in the regular season.

His return to FSU would be a boost for the receiver room and special teams in 2023. Ontaria Wilson and Keyshawn Helton each were honored by FSU at Senior Day on Friday, while Johnny Wilson and Mycah Pittman have decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Wright is the first FSU player to make public his announcement to come back to FSU. Jammie Robinson acknowledged after Friday's game that he had played his last game at Doak. Other Seminoles who are weighing decisions include Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, Jared Verse, Tatum Bethune and Akeem Dent.