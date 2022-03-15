Wisconsin transfer Lyles fits in as latest addition to FSU offensive line

It's not just that they're beard brothers, though that's certainly one of the first things you notice when returning starter Dillan Gibbons and new transfer Kayden Lyles take off their helmets. Each has a mountain of hair reaching from their faces all the way down toward their chests. But they've had similar career paths as well. Both started out at colleges known for producing high-quality offensive lines every year. And both decided to finish their careers at a program that has been struggling at that position for years now. Lyles, who started 16 games while at Wisconsin, recently completed his first week of spring practice for the Florida State football team. "I think the new-guy stuff is out the window at this point," Lyles said. "I've been here since January. We're in March. Even though it's the first spring ball with Florida State, this is my fifth spring ball overall in college. So, I have that experience and I try to just take that with me and give it to everybody as much as I can." *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

Wisconsin transfer Kayden Lyles is battling for the starting center spot this spring for FSU. (Gene Williams)

Last year, Gibbons joined the Seminoles in the summer and still was able to win a job on the starting offensive line. And the Notre Dame transfer was the most consistent performer there all season. The Seminoles are hoping -- and probably expecting -- for a similar sort of return from Lyles, who has much more in-game experience than Gibbons did when he arrived in Tallahassee. "Kayden has done a really good job," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "The experience he has, but also the hunger to come in and grow, earn the trust of his teammates, to be the best communicator. ... The amount of time he spends up in the office sitting in an empty room with just himself, watching film, that investment is big." As is Lyles. He is listed at 6-foot-3, 321 pounds, and simply looks like the type of physical interior lineman that FSU has been missing for a while now. Well, at least until he and Gibbons showed up. Now, the two former transfers could be anchors in the middle of the FSU offensive line. "He was the first player I talked to when I was going through the recruiting process," Lyles said of Gibbons. "Just coming here, we have different stories but very similar paths to get here. So, we've just been hanging out, doing all that kind of stuff. On the field. Off the field. And getting better together."