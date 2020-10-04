There was something fitting about the first victory of the Mike Norvell era. Nothing has come easy for the Florida State football team since Norvell took over the program last December, so why shoud anything have been different now? On a night when the Seminoles had to shuffle their offensive line seemingly every other series, when they again had to play without a slew of key players and they trailed Jacksonville State by 14 points twice in the first half, the 'Noles rallied for a 41-24 victory that required much more determination and perseverance than the final score might indicate. "I was really proud for our guys," Norvell said. "It was great to be in the locker room with them after the game. You could see the joy. You could see the excitement of winning a game. And it's been a challenge for these guys. They've been through a lot." Don't miss our great FSU Sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Like all college football programs, adversity struck FSU in March in the form of a shutdown due to the coronavirus. That challenge was compounded for the Seminoles, who were just beginning to learn new offensive and defensive schemes under a first-year coaching staff. Then once the 2020 season started, the 'Noles suffered a pair of humbling defeats. First, they blew a 10-point second-half lead and fell at home to Georgia Tech as double-digit favorites. Then they got obliterated by rival Miami last Saturday, 52-10. FSU also was tasked with playing that Miami game without Norvell on the sideline after he tested positive for the coronavirus. "Nobody was feeling good about their selves early this week," Norvell said. "There's a lot of challenges we've had to overcome. There were some guys who were not available tonight for a varety of different reasons. And other guys had to step up." Indeed, a pair of starting offensive linemen -- center Maurice Smith and guard Dontae Lucas -- did not play the first half for what appeared to be disciplinary reasons. Both seemed perfectly healthy during warmups, and Smith ended up playing the second half while Lucas sat the entire game. That forced the Seminoles to move guard Baveon Johnson back to center, start reserve center Andrew Boselli at guard, move tackle Devontay Love-Taylor from right tackle to guard and start freshman Robert Scott at right tackle. That lineup would then be shuffled numerous times throughout the game due to injuries. Star safety Hamsah Nasirildeen still has yet to play after rehabilitating from knee surgery late last season, and the Seminoles were without both of their starting defensive tackles in the early going. Senior Marvin Wilson missed the first half due to a targeting penalty in the second half last weeek, and junior Robert Cooper was out after sustaining a hand or arm injury at Miami. On top of that, the Seminoles have been dealing with what Norvell described as a "banged-up quarterback room," so he decided to give freshman Tate Rodemaker the first start of his career. And it didn't go particularly well, as the Valdosta, Ga., product threw a pick-six on his second pass and failed to march more than 30 yards on any of his four possessions. By the time he was benched after the first quarter, the Seminoles were trailing 14-0. "It wasn't pretty at some points tonight," Norvell said, "but it might have been exactly what we needed. We needed to be able to respond to adversity. We needed to be able to go out there and sustain success throughout those moments, and be able to feed off of each other."

Running back Jashaun Corbin celebrates a touchdown with offensive linemen Baveon Johnson and Andrew Boselli on Saturday. (Don Juan Moore/Character Lines)