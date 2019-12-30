For Florida State, running back Cam Akers and cornerback Stanford Samuels are both sitting out after declaring for the NFL Draft. Senior linebacker Dontavious Jackson is no longer with the team, and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is out with an injury -- though it's unlikely he would've played in this game even if healthy.

For Arizona State, star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and 1,000-yard rusher Eno Benjamin are out as well.

And with so many FSU coaches -- including both coordinators -- leaving the program after this game, it just gives the 2019 Sun Bowl a surreal feel. Which is why it was a major topic of discussion during the coordinators' pre-bowl press conference.

Florida State defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett joked that he wasn't exactly upset that Aiyuk, who is projected to be a first-round pick, and Benjamin were sitting this one out for the Sun Devils. Those two combined for over 2,500 yards from scrimmage and 21 touchdowns this season for Herm Edwards' offense.

But he added that the early departure of Samuels gives other players on the Seminoles' defense a chance to shine.

"It's an opportunity now," Barnett said, "for a guy like Isaiah Bolden, for a guy like Akeem Dent, A.J. Lytton, those types of guys, to step out there and play some corner for us and do a good job. And we believe they will."

Speaking of opportunity.