With bye week on tap, Seminoles already looking to play spoiler vs. UF
The Florida State-Florida game always means something.
Even when one team is struggling through a sub-par season, the idea of knocking off their arch rival in the regular-season finale is more than enough motivation to finish strong. And those feelings are magnified when that rival is enjoying an impressive campaign, the way the Florida Gators are in 2019.
With UF sporting a 9-2 record and a No. 10 national ranking, the Florida State Seminoles would love nothing more than to put a damper on the Gators' season.
"You always look forward to that," FSU senior offensive guard Cole Minshew said. "Especially they're ranked pretty high and all that. So we're gonna try to spoil their little good season they're having this year. That's always one you look forward to. That's always one you check on the calendar. I think we're gonna be ready to go."
Florida State has won five of its last six matchups against Florida and seven of its last nine, but the series seemed to take a definitive turn last year. Florida, under then-first-year head coach Dan Mullen, came into Doak Campbell Stadium and delivered the Seminoles a 41-14 defeat.
Former head coach Willie Taggart, who was fired earlier this month after an ugly home loss to Miami, posted an 0-5 record against the Seminoles' biggest rivals; he was blown out twice by Clemson, once by Florida and lost twice to the Hurricanes.
FSU will be substantial underdogs when the Seminoles and Gators meet again on Saturday, Nov. 30, but the players certainly don't sound intimidated.
