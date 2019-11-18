With UF sporting a 9-2 record and a No. 10 national ranking, the Florida State Seminoles would love nothing more than to put a damper on the Gators' season.



"You always look forward to that," FSU senior offensive guard Cole Minshew said. "Especially they're ranked pretty high and all that. So we're gonna try to spoil their little good season they're having this year. That's always one you look forward to. That's always one you check on the calendar. I think we're gonna be ready to go."

Florida State has won five of its last six matchups against Florida and seven of its last nine, but the series seemed to take a definitive turn last year. Florida, under then-first-year head coach Dan Mullen, came into Doak Campbell Stadium and delivered the Seminoles a 41-14 defeat.

Former head coach Willie Taggart, who was fired earlier this month after an ugly home loss to Miami, posted an 0-5 record against the Seminoles' biggest rivals; he was blown out twice by Clemson, once by Florida and lost twice to the Hurricanes.

FSU will be substantial underdogs when the Seminoles and Gators meet again on Saturday, Nov. 30, but the players certainly don't sound intimidated.