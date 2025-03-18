With changes abroad, FSU made 'extreme' changes in recruiting overhaul

"Obviously last year was a disappointment where we didn't get the job done, and it was at an extreme level," Norvell said on the Seminoles' recruiting effort last season. "There were some extreme changes that we made — being able to help put ourselves in a position to accomplish the goal of getting those guys here and to make sure that we're putting them all in the best position to go out there and fulfill the potential that I know they have."

The Seminoles were able to rebound in the final days to secure a top 20 class in the 2025 cycle . But prior to the turnaround, Florida State was staring down the barrel of an anemic recruiting class. A 2-10 season had spurred the departure of multiple blue chip prospects, including multiple five-star talents.

Sweeping changes have taken place at Florida State over the last few months and they have ranged from big to small and minute to glaring. Said changes have also been extended to Florida State's recruiting operation.

If there was to be a common theme from Mike Norvell's pre-spring presser, it would be change.

What exactly those extreme changes were, Norvell didn't elaborate. But there have been some signs of change around the recruiting operation as Florida State begins to work the 2026 cycle.

The Seminoles failed to cast a wide enough net last season and it resulted in a mad scramble to circle back and evaluate new talent in the closing months. Florida State also struggled to close on prospects in the Tampa and Florida panhandle. There has been a noticeable uptick in attention dedicated to both of those areas early in this cycle. More takeaways on how the new staff is attacking recruiting can be read here.

Norvell did re-emphasize the importance of evaluation and the building of relationships early.

"Evaluation is — I think it is — one of the biggest determining factors of success. Throughout my coaching career, I think we've done a really good job of that and being able to evaluate the right fit and then making sure that when there's guys that are the best fit for us and are top targets, we've got to get the job done. We've got to make sure that we're being able to present the opportunity, making sure that we're making those connections, those relationships that are going to allow us to help share and communicate the why.

"Why Florida State, why this place, this staff, this opportunity that's in front of them to help them achieve their dreams, goals and desires."

An aid to the Seminoles' recruiting efforts is the new regulations on official visits, of which prospects can take as many as they want and programs have an unlimited amount of prospects that they can bring in.

Florida State scheduled 56 official visitors all of last season — with 14 of those visits coming in the fall. This fell well short of the 70 official visit limit of the prior rules, which had been in place since 2022. The Seminoles have already scheduled official visits with 38 prospects — with many more that have tentative dates, are working on dates currently, or could decide to officially visit after they see the program this spring.

With extreme changes in place internally and new regulations enforced, the Seminoles are looking to have a rebound class in 2026.



Florida State has the No. 14 ranked class in the country with seven commitments.