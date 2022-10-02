Mycah Pittman has been waiting his entire college career for opportunities like these. And for a team in which he can be productive as well as a position group he can help lead.

“This is the best team I’ve ever been a part of,” Pittman said after Florida State’s 31-21 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday. “I say that because I see the potential in these guys and I don’t think these guys understand how talented they are.”

The same could be said about Pittman, as the Oregon transfer has been a sure-handed receiver but flown under the radar in an offense that has produced a breakout game for a different player every week. With Johnny Wilson getting a bulk of the attention as Florida State’s breakout star in the passing game, Pittman has quietly established himself as a reliable piece for Florida State’s passing attack.

Prior to the game against Wake Forest, Pittman had 141 receiving yards on 12 catches and he added five catches for 85 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season. It was the first time Pittman had scored a touchdown since 2019. Just five games into the season, he is already one yard away from tying the most receiving yards he has had in his best season at Oregon (227 yards in 2019).

“I thank the coaches for giving me the opportunity to make plays,” Pittman said. "At the end of the day if Coach Norvell doesn’t call my number I don’t get to make those plays. Them giving me the opportunity is really reassuring, especially in a big-time game like that.”

That seems crazy to say about a player that has an NFL pedigree but as is a common theme with a lot of players on this Florida State roster. It hasn’t been easy for the junior. After his freshman season at Oregon was derailed by an injury, he was never able to find consistent footing in an Oregon offense that seemed to leave him behind.

“(Before) I was in an offense that just kind of called plays,” Pittman said in an interview with the Osceola earlier this year. “They didn’t put their playmakers in position to make plays and use their strengths. This offense is more of what the guys’ strengths are and how they’re going to utilize players.”