The starts can be complex when we mix in numbers from FSU as well as other schools but here’s a look at the Seminoles’ 2023 offensive linemen with starting experience.

This is 2023: The Seminoles feature seven offensive linemen with 20+ starts between them when factoring in their time at Florida State as well as prior schools. According to college football analyst Phil Steele , FSU’s 207 starts not only lead Power 5 schools it also is 57 more starts than the No. 2 team, Louisville. (Steele mentions 206 starts but note that doesn't count Thomas Shrader's 2020 start for FSU or Bless Harris' FCS starts.)

Remember when Florida State’s offensive line was thin on numbers and light on experience? Yes, that was 2020, the first year Mike Norvell and Alex Atkins arrived on campus. FSU started three true or redshirt freshmen that season (Dontae Lucas, Maurice Smith and Darius Washington).

The Seminoles led the ACC in yards per carry, third-down conversion percentage, yards per completion and points per game in 2022. FSU loses Dillan Gibbons, a valuable two-year starter and leader, as well as Jazston Turnetine but returns D'Mitri Emmanuel (who received a waiver to play in 2023). Bless Harris is also back after starting the season opener before suffering an injury, and there's an influx of three transfers who bring 82 FBS starts to the team.

"Coming from experience, at my previous school, they had a lot of guys coming back and returning," FSU running back Trey Benson said on Wednesday, referencing some of his Oregon teams. "And it was a great offensive line. This offensive line this year is going to be special. I feel like I won’t be 10 yards short this year."

Benson had 990 rushing yards in 2022, racking up four 100-yard games in the final five regular-season games but falling short of the 1,000-yard mark as he had 13 carries for 25 yards in the bowl victory against Oklahoma.

Quarterback Jordan Travis is a hot name on preseason Heisman Trophy lists, but it's also because of the surrounding talent. Benson and receiver Johnny Wilson are back, the receiver group is deep and tight ends Jaheim Bell and Kyle Morlock elevate the room.

And, yes, the offensive line experience is not just the most in the ACC but in the FBS by a wide margin.

"The offensive line, those are my boys," Travis said. "At the end of the day, they protect me and keep Trey upright. Those guys have been working hard and we’re grateful to have them."