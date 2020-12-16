Florida State signed five defensive linemen on the first day of the early signing period, and all five are currently listed as defensive ends.

"We knew we had to get more athletic on the edge," FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said.

That's because Florida State's defensive ends this season have a grand total of three sacks in nine games. All from senior Janarius Robinson.

The Seminoles have only recorded nine sacks as a team -- which ranks 120th in the country out of 127 FBS programs.

So, yes, the Seminoles must improve the pass rush. And Fuller and head coach Mike Norvell think they did just that on Wednesday -- no matter where those players end up lining up.

Shambre Jackson is listed as a defensive end, but Fuller admitted he likely will move to defensive tackle at Florida State. He said that Josh Farmer will come in as a defensive end but could move inside as well.

Jackson, an Orlando native, is listed at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds. Farmer, from nearby Gadsden County, is listed at 6-3, 240 pounds.

It's the other three -- George Wilson, Byron Turner and Patrick Payton -- that the FSU coaches will be counting on to come off the edge and make plays.

"He immediately makes us more athletic as an edge rusher," Fuller said of Wilson, who was committed to South Carolina until head coach Will Muschamp was fired.