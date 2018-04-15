"When Coach Taggart came here and I saw the playbook, I was like, 'Oh yeah.'"

Khalan Laborn has never hid the fact that he likes the limelight.

The five-star running back committed to Florida State before his senior year of high school by arriving at Nike’s high-profile The Opening event in a Lamborghini covered in FSU decals. He then sprinted onto the practice fields, past dozens of the nation's other top recruits, while carrying a large Seminole flag.

So, imagine how difficult Laborn's first season on the Florida State campus might have been.

Rivals rated him the nation’s No. 1 all-purpose back. He rushed for nearly 2,000 yards as a senior in high school. And he was his team’s MVP in the Under Armour All-America Game.

Yet despite all of the struggles of Florida State’s offense in 2017, Laborn would never once step foot on the field in a game.

“It was frustrating,” Laborn admitted Saturday night. “I don’t really talk about the past, but it was really frustrating. And I’m just glad we got a new coaching staff in that will show what all of us can do, instead of certain people.”

Laborn was so upset about being forced to redshirt last season that he even contemplated transferring during his first few months on campus. But after giving it some thought, the Virginia product convinced himself he would become a better person by staying put.

“I didn’t run away from it,” Laborn said. “I took it head on, and this is what happened.”

What happened was a twist of fate that now has Laborn feeling as excited as he was when he sat behind the wheel of that Lamborghini for his highly publicized commitment.

Former head coach Jimbo Fisher resigned on Dec. 1.

Willie Taggart was hired to replace him just four days later.

And almost overnight, Laborn felt as if he had a new lease on life.

“When Coach Taggart came here and I saw the playbook,” Laborn said, “I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’”

Laborn not only was excited about playing in a simpler offensive system than the pro-style scheme employed by Fisher, but he also relished the fact that it was very similar to the offense he played in at Virginia Beach’s Bishop Sullivan Catholic.

And if Saturday’s annual Garnet and Gold game is any indication, Laborn won’t be the only one excited about the possibilities.