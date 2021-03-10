Based on what Florida State's coaches have seen over the past few months, their time could be now. All three appear poised to make significant impacts for the Seminoles' offense.

Last Friday, FSU coach Mike Norvell singled out Corbin for being the "star" of winter workouts. On Tuesday, after the first practice of the spring, Norvell went out of his way to praise Washington for being "most improved."

Helton got plenty of love as well.

"Keyshawn had a couple of really nice plays today," Norvell said. "Going through the winter program, his movements -- the confidence in the way he's planting, changing directions, you can see the speed really coming back to form -- there's no doubt that he's much further along than where he was at any point this last year."

Helton showed glimpses of his potential in the first half of the 2019 season. He caught 17 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns in FSU's first six games, and he also returned eight kickoffs for 228 yards. When he went down with a catastrophic knee injury midway through that season, he ranked second in the ACC (and ninth nationally) with an average of 28.5 yards per kickoff return.