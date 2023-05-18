The goal is to go to Oklahoma City and have a chance to play for a national title. Along the way it became the expectation, and when Florida State was upset last May in an NCAA Regional it was nothing short of stunning for the players and coaches — who had made eight straight trips to the Super Regionals.

FSU went 54-7 in 2022, but May 22 was the team’s worst day: Mississippi State fought back after an early loss in the regional in Tallahassee and eliminated the Seminoles with 5-0 and 4-3 wins. Coach Lonni Alameda and the players chose to learn through the pain.

“The first thing we did when we came back in fall last year was re-watch the Mississippi State game,” senior outfielder Kaley Mudge said. “Obviously a hard lesson to learn. College softball has grown so much. There’s no team you can take for granted. Doesn’t matter what seed, what ranking they are. That was a hard lesson to learn but I’m grateful that we have learned it.

“Sitting at home, watching Super Regionals wasn’t in my mind. Watching the World Series, would have loved to be there again. I think it just helped me to not take an opportunity for granted. … We’re going to play our best game because everybody is going to bring their best game to us.”

Alameda and the coaches set a standard that can’t be denied in the ACC as a powerhouse that has elevated the level of play with eight conference titles in nine league tournaments since 2014 as well as nationally as the 2018 champions and 2021 runners-up. The ACC schools have made investments in their coaches and programs, with the likes of Clemson and Duke making a push that is evident (both host regionals this weekend).

But Alameda went a step further in scheduling for 2023. There were February games in Clearwater against Arizona, Arkansas, UCLA and Alabama — the last three of which were named national seeds. There was a game at Oklahoma, the nation’s top seed in the NCAA Tournament, and a three-game series at No. 6 national seed Oklahoma State (the completion of a home-and-home series after the Cowgirls played in Tallahassee in 2022). And there were series at Clemson and Duke. While there were more losses than wins against national seeds, the Seminoles went 6-0 vs. Clemson and Duke and can feel as battle-tested as possible as the NCAA Tournament begins.