With limited numbers, FSU football adjusting on fly at several positions
It's not an ideal situation.
Then again, nothing about 2020 has been ideal. So, having to shift players to different positions between games, and sometimes between plays, is just another obstacle Florida State's coaches and players are having to get used to as the regular season comes to an end this week.
With the availability of scholarship players somewhere in the 45-49 range heading into Saturday's game at Wake Forest (noon, ACC Network), multiple Seminoles are going to have to continue to train at multiple positions.
Just like they did against Duke in Saturday's 56-35 win.
Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham talked on Monday about the versatility of running backs Lawrence Toafili and Ja'Khi Douglas, who both lined up at receiver against the Blue Devils. Douglas had two touchdown catches, in fact.
"Those guys are all over the field," Dillingham said. "They're true freshmen and they're learning two, and in Ja'Khi's case three different positions, just because of our lack of depth (at receiver). Just to get us through the game.
"There was a point in the game where we called a personnel grouping, and all of the sudden right before we went out on the field, I was like, 'Oh crap, Ja'Khi hasn't been in this personnel grouping all season at that position.' And he goes out there and executes. It's just a testimony to those freshmen and their willingness to buy into what we're doing."
It will likely be more of the same this weekend.
Florida State only played three wide receivers (as listed on the roster anyway) against Duke, and one of those, Ontaria Wilson, missed the entire second half with an injury. His status for Saturday is unknown.
Jordan Young also missed the game with an undisclosed injury or ailment, and head coach Mike Norvell said he's not sure if he'll be ready for the Wake Forest game. Norvell was also asked about sophomore wideout Warren Thompson, who wasn't on the field at all against Duke, but he didn't address his status.
So, there's a chance the scholarship receivers available for Florida State against Wake Forest will be Keyshawn Helton and true freshman Kentron Portier. Fellow true freshmen Corey Wren and Darion Williamson were both dressed out for the Duke game but didn't see any action.
That means the Seminoles likely will be relying heavily on their running backs again this Saturday.
"The versatility of our running back position is something that we take pride in," Norvell said. Being able to put those guys in a lot of different places to be able to impact the game. That got pushed to an all-time extreme there on Saturday. There was one time I looked out, there were either three or four backs on the field at the same time, all at different positions."
Douglas, Toafili and fellow running back Jashaun Corbin actually led the team with three receptions apiece against Duke.
And receiver that isn't the only position feeling the effects of this once-in-a-lifetime season.
The Seminoles' offensive line only had nine healthy bodies for the Duke game, including walk-ons, which means the players in that grouping must also practice and learn multiple positions.
"It's musical chairs up there," Dillingham said. "And the fact that those freshmen are getting all those reps in all the different spots ... I mean, Darius (Washington) has had to learn guard, tackle and right guard. Thomas Shrader has probably played every position on the field. (Maurice Smith) has been at guard and center. So, you're talking about all those guys having to play all over the field, and all that's going to do is make us better in the future.
"If we can just continue to get better every day, all those reps of them being all over the field is just going to make them smarter football players. Because if you know what the guy next to you is going to do it's going to help you do your job. And Coach (Alex) Atkins, and the way he coaches, we're starting reap what we sew."
