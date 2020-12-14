It's not an ideal situation. Then again, nothing about 2020 has been ideal. So, having to shift players to different positions between games, and sometimes between plays, is just another obstacle Florida State's coaches and players are having to get used to as the regular season comes to an end this week. With the availability of scholarship players somewhere in the 45-49 range heading into Saturday's game at Wake Forest (noon, ACC Network), multiple Seminoles are going to have to continue to train at multiple positions. Just like they did against Duke in Saturday's 56-35 win. Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

FSU freshman Ja'Khi Douglas lined up at multiple positions Saturday against Duke. (Don Juan Moore/Character Lines)

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham talked on Monday about the versatility of running backs Lawrence Toafili and Ja'Khi Douglas, who both lined up at receiver against the Blue Devils. Douglas had two touchdown catches, in fact. "Those guys are all over the field," Dillingham said. "They're true freshmen and they're learning two, and in Ja'Khi's case three different positions, just because of our lack of depth (at receiver). Just to get us through the game. "There was a point in the game where we called a personnel grouping, and all of the sudden right before we went out on the field, I was like, 'Oh crap, Ja'Khi hasn't been in this personnel grouping all season at that position.' And he goes out there and executes. It's just a testimony to those freshmen and their willingness to buy into what we're doing." It will likely be more of the same this weekend. Florida State only played three wide receivers (as listed on the roster anyway) against Duke, and one of those, Ontaria Wilson, missed the entire second half with an injury. His status for Saturday is unknown.