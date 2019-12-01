Wilson, who missed the last three games after undergoing hand surgery, is undoubtedly leaving for the NFL, where he is projected to be a first-round draft pick. Akers almost certainly will be leaving as well, even if he isn't projected to go quite that high.

Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, running back Cam Akers and several other members of the 2019 FSU football team will now begin mulling over their future plans following the conclusion of the regular season on Saturday.

Florida State's administration is expected to announce its new head football coach at some point this week, but that's not the only major decision looming for the Seminoles.

Terry's prospects are not quite as clear, however. The redshirt sophomore possesses a tantalizing combination of size (6-foot-4, 203 pounds) and speed, but he has been somewhat inconsistent this season and has only two years of college film for NFL scouts to analyze.



Terry was the only one of the three to speak with the media after FSU's 40-17 loss to rival Florida on Saturday, and the only thing he confirmed was that he has requested an evaluation from the NFL's underclassmen advisory committee.

"They gave me some feedback back, but right now I'm just focused on this bowl game," Terry said. "I ain't really worrying about that right now. But once that comes around, then I'll make my decision."

Saturday's game was a perfect microcosm of Terry's season.

The speedy wideout set up FSU's first score with a 45-yard reception on the Seminoles' third play from scrimmage, and he finished with 131 yards on seven receptions. But he also was unable to connect with quarterback James Blackman on a pair of deep throws -- one of which looked like an overthrow by Blackman, but Terry later confirmed he slowed up on the route because he thought the quarterback would be sacked.