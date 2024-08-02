Micahi Danzy says his first week of practice as a member of the Florida State football team was "rough."

You sure wouldn't know it from how the true freshman running back has hit the ground running.

The Tallahassee native admitted it has taken a bit to get used to the pass-blocking expectations and physicality that comes at this level of college football.

That will come with time, as it does with all high-school running backs who have to acclimate to a much more involved role as a pass-blocker.

But in the meantime, Danzy has made an immediate impact on FSU's offense through the first week and a half of preseason camp with his breakaway speed, breaking off big play after big play.

"It's definitely a faster pace. The pace is much faster..." Danzy said of the difference between practices at FSU compared to Florida High. "I've been feeling better and better every day."

Throughout FSU's first eight practices, Danzy has been one of the offense's most explosive playmakers. His top-level speed as a high school sprinter, who will also be a member of the FSU track team, has been evident on plays where he's blown by defenders, turning quite a few passes out of the backfield into huge gains.

"Definitely a weapon," senior running back Lawrance Toafili said of Danzy. "He's a young guy coming along very well, learning and soaking everything up. He's one of those take-the-top off guys, a home-run threat."

Pretty much immediately upon his arrival, Danzy started drawing comparisons to Toafili. He's listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds going into his first season with the program while Toafili was 6-foot, 180 pounds as a true freshman in 2020.

Both are wiry, speedy running backs who are versatile weapons that can do damage as traditional running backs, as a pass-catcher out of the backfield or moved all over the field to create mismatches.

However, FSU running backs coach David Johnson and Toafili himself had some high praise for Danzy when comparing the two.

"The first thing I told LT, 'I'm going to get someone better than him.' LT says 'Yeah, coach, as a freshman he's definitely stronger, faster and better than me,' " Johnson recalled. "I think he's a better version of LT at this point of his career."

Considering Toafili had 356 rushing yards, two touchdown runs and 120 receiving yards as a true freshman in 2020, that speaks highly of the kind of role Danzy could have right away.