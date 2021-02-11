And yep, that's about it. Even slugger Elijah Cabell isn't a sure thing in left because he's dealing with a hamstring injury.

He knows redshirt sophomore Mat Nelson will be the catcher. He knows redshirt sophomore Robbie Martin will be in right field and redshirt junior Reese Albert will be in center.

Still, Florida State head baseball coach Mike Martin Jr. admits he has no real handle on what his starting lineup, or his starting rotation, or his bullpen, is going to look like when that first pitch is thrown Feb. 19 against North Florida.

His baseball team plays its first official game of the 2021 season next weekend.

"And the infield is wide open," Martin Jr. said. "We're trying like crazy to get the best ones out there that give us the best chance to play defense."

Martin Jr. said the infield battles could very well go down to the final day of practice.

There isn't a single person who has solidified a starting spot for now. Part of that is because the Seminoles, like most teams in college baseball, are so much deeper than usual because of the drastically reduced MLB Draft of 2020.

And part of that is because COVID-19 protocols have prevented some players from getting the same amount of practice time as others.

"They're all bouncing around," Martin Jr. said of his infielders. "You know because of COVID, you'd better be versatile. At this point, we're bouncing them around everywhere."

Redshirt sophomore Nander de Sedas has already started at both shortstop and second base in his career. And Martin Jr. said Tyler Martin, Dylan Simmons, freshman Vince Smith and JUCO transfer Ryan Romano have a chance to get early playing time as well.

No matter who starts on Opening Day, though, Martin Jr. said he doesn't expect that lineup to be rubber-stamped for any considerable amount of time. Lots of guys are going to see action.

"Early on, we'll be doing a lot of different things," he said.

That goes for the mound, too.

Not only are there four Seminoles (Chase Haney, Davis Hare, Hunter Purdue and Wyatt Crowell) still competing for the closer spot, but Martin Jr. said the starting rotation is still very much up in the air. Redshirt junior Conor Grady and redshirt freshman Parker Messick will be weekend starters, he said, but he doesn't know in what order they're going to pitch. Or who will be the third arm to join them.

"We've got so many guys who are really good we're not ready to (name the rotation) yet," Martin Jr. said.

And because of the COVID protocols, the larger number of players on the roster, the shortened season in 2020, and the genuine battles going on at almost every position, he said there is more unknown right now -- eight days before the opener against North Florida -- than he's ever had in his coaching career.

"No question," Martin Jr. said. "By a longshot. We've had so many guys missing time. We've had some contact-tracing issues and stuff like that. And you say, 'OK, now this guy is behind 10 days, but wow is he really good.' So you can't just throw him out because he got contact-traced.

"It's just a lot of things that are bouncing around. And (some players) are moving positions. There's just more uncertainty than ever."

That doesn't mean he's not excited about what his team could be.

When the second-year head coach was talking about having four guys still battling for closer this late in the preseason, he laughed and pointed out that he's got 24 pitchers on the roster. So, statistically, it's not that outlandish to have four still in the running for that spot.

He thinks this might just be the deepest pitching staff Florida State has ever had.

It's certainly the deepest one in recent memory. So the potential is there to build off last year's 12-5 start.

But he also knows there's plenty of work to do, as he prepares for his first full season as the Florida State head baseball coach.

"I like the club," Martin Jr. said. "The offensive approach has got to improve. We've improved defensively. I think we're as good on the mound as we were last year. But offensively, we've got to get some guys right. We've got some pull-happy stuff going on.

"It generally happens around this time, and then it will pick up next week when they can see the light at the end of the tunnel. ... We've just got to push through and get them right."

