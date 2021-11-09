With Semrau back on sideline, FSU women open season tonight against UNF

The Florida State women’s basketball team tips off the 2021-22 season tonight inside the Tucker Center against North Florida (7 p.m. ET, ACCNX). A preeminent Top 25 program, FSU hasn’t missed the NCAA Tournament since 2003-04. Undoubtedly, the biggest storyline for the team heading into this year is the return of its all-time winningest coach, Sue Semrau. She has led the Seminoles to five Sweet 16s, three Elite Eights and nearly 500 wins since taking over as head coach in 1997. Semrau took a leave of absence last year to help care for her mother, who was battling cancer, and passed head coaching duties over to former FSU star and longtime assistant coach Brooke Wyckoff. Last year, FSU finished 10-9 in a COVID-shortened season with another tournament appearance, while finishing 8-1 at home. ***Don't miss out on our great FSU Sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

FSU head coach Sue Semrau returns for 24th season at the helm when the 'Noles tip off play Tuesday versus North Florida.. (USAToday Sports Images)

Now Semrau, who returned in the spring for her 24th season, and Wyckoff are back in their respective roles from two seasons ago, and they lead an experienced coaching staff and roster. FSU's rotation this season features four returning starters who all happen to be seniors. Guard Bianca Jackson was a standout last season with more than 14 points per game while shooting 83 percent from the line. Also a double-digit scorer, Kourtney Weber is in her fourth year as a main contributor with heavy minutes. And All-ACC returnee Morgan Jones rounds out the impressive trio of guards. Senior forward Valencia Myers started all 19 games last year and led the team in scoring and rebounds while coming off the bench in the team’s exhibition game last week with 19 points and 7 boards. FSU topped West Florida in its lone exhibition, 91-47. “Brooke prepared them extremely well,” Semrau said of the Seminoles returning for this season. “We’ve got to be competing at an even higher level." Semrau pointed out the entire roster has been working “extremely hard” to sharpen things defensively and on the boards, but she’s happy with the options offensively. “We’ve got a ton of talented kids who can score the basketball,” Semrau said. “I’d like to see the balance. I think we have a great inside scoring threat in addition to some perimeter shooters.” ALSO READ: After season away, Semrau brings renewed approach to FSU women's hoops