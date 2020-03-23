"And with so much diversity on our team, we can probably feel as well as anyone that this is a global issue."

"We're in uncharted waters right now," Krikorian told Warchant in a telephone interview Monday afternoon. "It's such a huge-picture issue. It's not about soccer, it's not about colleges, it's not about sports. It's about the safety and security of the people in the country and throughout the world.

Now, the Seminoles' soccer coach is dealing with what every other coach on campus -- and in the country for that matter -- is having to deal with.

Mark Krikorian's team was about two hours from playing a spring match when the edict came down that all Florida State athletic competitions were being suspended indefinitely.

The Seminoles currently have five international players on their roster. Last year, that number was seven. And international players have long been a staple of the Florida State program under Krikorian.

Most of his players, he said, have left campus and gone back to their respective homes to be with their families during the coronavirus health crisis.

But not all.

"With Yujie (Zhao) being from China, the opportunity for her to go home is not possible," said Krikorian, who has led FSU to a pair of national championships in the past six years. "So she's staying here. And staying safe in Tallahassee in her apartment is the right move for her.

"Other players have decided to stay in Tallahassee because at this point it seems to be the safest place to be for them. Where more of the kids have hopped in a car and gone home feeling that was the right thing for them. Our position has been one of support: 'Tell us what makes the most sense for you. and we'll give you the most support we can.'"

The university has now closed all Seminole athletic facilities as part of campus-wide safety measures, so the weight room and fields are now off-limits for players in every sport. Athletes rehabbing from injuries are still allowed to get medical treatment, but that's the lone exception.

So the athletes in Tallahassee, as well as the ones all over the state and country, are working out mostly on their own (with guidance from the FSU strength and conditioning staff). Krikorian said they're doing their best to stay in shape for a season they desperately hope is going to be played.

"They're using whatever methods they have available to them," Krikorian said. "Some of the kids have weights at their house and they're able to do some lifting. Other kids are probably using jars or big cans or something that can replace it. Body weight or whatever that may be.

"But I know our kids are excited to continue to work out and continue to train. We've just asked them to continue to be safe and be smart and protect themselves and their families. ...

"Our are kids are Type A. They want to be working and improving their game. But right now. we have to look at a bigger picture than, 'Hey, I'm a soccer player and just take care of that. This is a much bigger situation.'"

