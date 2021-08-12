With temperatures soaring and tempers flaring, FSU's Norvell seeks growth

Mike Norvell said he was looking to take Florida State's players out of their comfort zone when he moved preseason camp to Jacksonville for a couple of days.

Mission accomplished.

The Seminoles' Thursday practice was not a thing of beauty by any stretch. There were some ugly plays and series -- the type that are typical early in preseason camp -- emotions flared up a few times, and Norvell had to lecture his players about doing a better job of handling adversity.

But when Thursday's session was over, the second-year head coach was hopeful the entire experience will be one of growth for his players.

"Tensions were high at practice," Norvell said. "An opportunity for us to learn, and an opportunity for us to focus on our response moving forward.”

