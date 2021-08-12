With temperatures soaring and tempers flaring, FSU's Norvell seeks growth
Mike Norvell said he was looking to take Florida State's players out of their comfort zone when he moved preseason camp to Jacksonville for a couple of days.
Mission accomplished.
The Seminoles' Thursday practice was not a thing of beauty by any stretch. There were some ugly plays and series -- the type that are typical early in preseason camp -- emotions flared up a few times, and Norvell had to lecture his players about doing a better job of handling adversity.
But when Thursday's session was over, the second-year head coach was hopeful the entire experience will be one of growth for his players.
"Tensions were high at practice," Norvell said. "An opportunity for us to learn, and an opportunity for us to focus on our response moving forward.”
It's probably not too surprising that emotions were running high.
After a grueling practice Wednesday, the Seminoles' players showered and then hopped on buses to take the two-hour-plus trip to Jacksonville. They had meetings and listened to a guest speaker Wednesday evening, and then they were on a practice field at the University of North Florida before 9 a.m. on Thursday.
They didn't get to sleep in their own beds at home. Getting to the field was a challenge, as the players had to walk across part of UNF's campus to get there. Then there was the intense heat and humidity -- as the Seminoles didn't have the luxury of retreating to their Indoor Practice Facility or their massive cooling trailers for breaks.
It was just them, the sun and an occasional cloud to provide shade.
"And the clouds are going away!" Norvell shouted with glee at one point.
Some players were able to battle through the conditions and turn in solid performances, but some others had a tougher time. And there were a couple of minor skirmishes where players got frustrated about excessive contact at the end of a play.
