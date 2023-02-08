Florida State has a lineup that will assuredly score runs. And led by ace Kat Sandercock, a pitching staff that should be able to compete with the nation’s best.

The FSU softball team was picked to win the ACC championship for a 10th straight season. While the Seminoles have often been dominant in league play, FSU is again seeking an opportunity to make an ACC title among the first steps en route to a lengthy stay at the Women’s College World Series.

“Long-term outlook, obviously our goal is to be the last team standing in Oklahoma City,” said Mack Leonard, who led the Seminoles in a number of offensive categories in 2022. “It’s been our goal from day 1. This is our standard. This is what we want. And now it’s just how do we attain it?”

The 2023 season begins on Thursday with a doubleheader against Lipscomb (starting at 4 p.m.) in the JoAnne Graf Classic. FSU won’t be tested as much the next three days, but there are definite challenges to come with a four-day stretch in Clearwater the following weekend that includes ranked teams like Arizona, Arkansas, UCLA and Alabama.

FSU will miss the leadership, production and defense from All-American third baseman Sydney Sherrill as well as No. 2 pitcher Danielle Watson. But they are the most notable losses as FSU returns veterans in the infield and outfield as well as adds Arizona State transfer right-hander Allison Royalty.

Sandercock was a consistent presence on the mound for the majority of 2022, going 30-3 with a 1.44 ERA as well as 159 strikeouts and 30 walks. The mix of Sandercock, Royalty and Ali DuBois, who pitched at Boston University and took a redshirt in 2022, give the Seminoles a pitching staff that coach Lonni Alameda thinks will be seven deep.

“Kat can go a full seven,” said Alameda, who begins her 15th season at FSU. “She can go back-to-back (games). We all know that. I’m sure Allison could probably squeak seven in there if we wanted to. But when you have arms like that you can get some relief moments, you can do some matchups, you can close games, you can open games. I think that’s just really where we’re diving into, and I think softball is diving into that quite a bit, too. You (often) see more than just two pitchers on the roster.”

FSU fans have come to expect talented rosters after seeing the team win the 2018 WCWS title and finishing as the national runner-up in 2021. There is already confidence that this team has the capability of making a run to OKC.

“I think the fans can expect to see a lot of excitement on the field,” said Kalei Harding, who is in the mix at third base along with Krystina Hartley. “We love each other. Team 40 definitely has a lot of fun. I feel like we’re really going to put up some runs this year. Our pitchers, you can always count on them, too. Especially since we can go so deep.”

FSU will also make a trip to face Oklahoma State in a three-game series beginning March 10 and follow it up with a game on March 14 at Oklahoma. Florida also visits FSU on April 26, while the Seminoles play in Gainesville on May 3.

The Seminoles are like many teams this time of year, tired of facing each other in intra-squad scrimmages and ready to face another team. That time is now here with games in the coming days against Lipscomb, Longwood and Purdue.

“This is the time of year you could put a practice play out there and they could care less,” Alameda said. “They’re just so over it and want to play. I get that. We’re at the point right now where we need the game to teach us some things to work on. So that’s the next step for us.”

