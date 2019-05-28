There was a stretch there midway through the season where it looked like the Florida State baseball team was going to do the unthinkable around these parts.

It looked like the Seminoles, who went 7-13 during a 20-game stretch, were going to miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 42 years. And for the only time in Mike Martin's career. And, oh yeah, it was Mike Martin's last season. So nobody wanted to see him go out by missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever.

In other words, there was some very real, very unique pressure on the 2019 FSU baseball team.

The Seminoles didn't always handle it well, obviously, but they handled it well enough to still be alive as the postseason begins on Friday. The ‘Noles will take on Florida Atlantic at noon in the Athens Regional, and though there's always pressure that comes when you're playing in the NCAA Tournament, the fact that they're there at all is a big-time weight off their shoulders.

"Oh, it's a huge relief," said Drew Parrish, who will start Game 1 for the Seminoles on the mound. "Just being able to have the opportunity to play in the postseason, it's always a big deal regardless of what your record is. It's still an honor. So it was reassuring that we got our name called, and we're looking forward to it."

One of the biggest reasons the Seminoles did in fact get their names called on Monday afternoon has been the play of senior shortstop Mike Salvatore. He's probably been, from start to finish, the most consistent hitter on the FSU team.

He's currently batting .323 with a team-high 21 doubles, a team-high four triples and a team-high 75 hits. He's also second on on the team in runs scored and third in slugging percentage.

"We were definitely on the bubble there for a little bit," Salvatore said on Tuesday. "But I think we played well when we needed to and pulled through. And they say all it takes is you just need a chance to get there. So I think we're happy with where we're at right now."