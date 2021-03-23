So after nearly two weeks of spring practice, Rodemaker was eager to get a fresh chance to run the FSU offense in a game-type situation. And after reviewing the film, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell said Tuesday that the Valdosta, Ga., product made the most of his opportunities.

The redshirt freshman quarterback saw action in four games last fall but produced less-than-desirable results. He was intercepted three times in just 29 passes, and one of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown.

Few players on the Florida State football roster could have been more excited than Tate Rodemaker about getting out on the field at Doak Campbell Stadium for last Saturday's first spring scrimmage.

"I'm really encouraged with the growth that I'm seeing from Tate," Norvell said. "He got some extensive work with the second group, and I thought he made guys better when he was out there. He made some big throws. He did some really nice things."

Norvell went on to say he is very excited about the entire quarterback group, but his praise for Rodemaker was notable considering the freshman is considered a longshot to beat out veterans Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton for the starting job.

Travis and Milton have been taking most of the first-team reps this spring, while Rodemaker and fellow redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy have been next in line. But with Purdy now sitting out the remainder of the spring, Rodemaker essentially did double-duty and took all of the second-team snaps in Saturday's scrimmage.

According to our unofficial statistics, he completed 14 of 22 passes for 245 yards with two touchdowns and one interception against the second-team defense.

Rodemaker completed three passes of more than 30 yards and could have had another if not for overthrowing freshman Darion Williamson on a bomb that would have gone for 53 yards and a touchdown.