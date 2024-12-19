WKU DE transfer Deante McCray drops by for FSU visit after playing in bowl

After recording six tackles and blocking a field goal in WKU's 27-17 loss Wednesday night in the Boca Raton Bowl, McCray stopped by FSU Thursday afternoon for a recruiting visit.

That's certainly the case for Western Kentucky defensive end transfer Deante McCray. Despite entering the transfer portal earlier this month, McCray stayed with his team through their bowl game Wednesday night.

The transfer portal can lead to some unique scheduling cases for players.

Originally a 2022 prospect out of Jacksonville Sandalwood High, McCray has spent the last three seasons at WKU. He redshirted in 2022, appearing in three games, but took on a prominent role each of the last two seasons.

He appeared in 26 games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, recording 101 total tackles (42 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.

McCray has two years of eligibility left at his next school. Texas A&M is also pushing for a visit.

FSU already has one defensive end transfer commit in Nebraska transfer James Williams. But the Seminoles could stand to add more additions through the portal as they reshape their defense into a 3-3-5 this offseason.