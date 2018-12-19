While it wasn't quite the slam dunk that some suspected, the Florida State football team landed a very familiar name -- and face -- on Wednesday.

Raymond Woodie III, the son of FSU linebackers coach Raymond Woodie, announced during a ceremony at Tallahassee's Florida High that he will sign with the Seminoles.

Woodie, who was a frequent visitor to Florida State's campus this fall, strongly considered Notre Dame, Louisville, Ole Miss and Cal before choosing the 'Noles.

He is listed as an "athlete" by Rivals and could play a number of positions at the next level, but Woodie is projected to play safety at Florida State.