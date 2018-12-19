DB Raymond Woodie III stays home and signs with 'Noles
While it wasn't quite the slam dunk that some suspected, the Florida State football team landed a very familiar name -- and face -- on Wednesday.
Raymond Woodie III, the son of FSU linebackers coach Raymond Woodie, announced during a ceremony at Tallahassee's Florida High that he will sign with the Seminoles.
Woodie, who was a frequent visitor to Florida State's campus this fall, strongly considered Notre Dame, Louisville, Ole Miss and Cal before choosing the 'Noles.
He is listed as an "athlete" by Rivals and could play a number of positions at the next level, but Woodie is projected to play safety at Florida State.
Raymond Woodie III makes the pick!https://t.co/hpcF7H712X— Warchant.com (@Warchant) December 19, 2018
Although his father on the staff, Woodie said his dad removed himself from the recruiting process to make sure that he wouldn't influence the decision. Instead, it was defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett that made the biggest impact.
Woodie also has a very close relationship with head coach Willie Taggart.
"Coach T is like family with us," Woodie said earlier. "I've known him so long and I know the type of culture he's going to develop there at FSU. I trust him a lot."
----------------------