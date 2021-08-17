Warchant TV: Woodson, freshmen on the strength of the FSU secondary

FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson was pleased with the performance of his segment after walking off the practice fields Tuesday. A talented and versatile secondary has been able to limit the Florida State offense for large spurts of preseason camp. Afterwards, Woodson discussed the process of moving Akeem Dent back to safety, the versatility of Travis Jay and the good mix of youth and veteran options. Hunter Washington, Shyheim Brown and Malik McClain assessed their play through one week of camp and shared stories of their recruitment to Tallahassee.

Florida State returns to practice on Wednesday morning.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***