Mike Norvell has had quite a bit of time on the practice field to evaluate his 2024 Florida State football team — 15 practices in the spring and 20 more over the last month as part of the Seminoles' preseason camp.

Over that span, much of what Norvell thought of his team at the start of the offseason was confirmed by what he saw on the field.

Now he's ready to see how that translates into games as the Seminoles kick off the 2024 season vs. Georgia Tech in Dublin in less than a week.

"I thought our guys competed at a very high level," Norvell said at his Sunday press conference to kick off game week. "We have a lot of guys that we've seen tremendous steps and tremendous growth, guys that I'm excited to watch go take another step in their career and have an opportunity to put on display just who they are and what they're all about and ultimately continue to showcase the identity of what the Florida State football team is all about. It's been one that's worked really hard. I think we've got great size, speed, explosiveness and now it's time to go kick it off."

There were certainly plenty of questions about the 2024 FSU football team entering the offseason considering all they lost off the 2023 squad. Ten former Seminoles were taken in April's NFL Draft and a few other prominent members of the team were not taken.

While FSU is still the 10th-ranked team in both preseason polls, questions still linger about how serious a drop-off there will be from the 2023 team which went 13-0 before it was historically snubbed from the College Football Playoff.

From early in the offseason, it was clear that the 2024 team was going to look a bit different, especially on offense. A number of transfer additions brought some serious speed that, while somewhat present on the 2023 team, wasn't what that offense was built around.

The speeds and measurables that FSU tracks during its practices confirmed to Norvell how different the 2024 offense is going to look in some ways with new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who throws a sensational deep ball, at the helm.

"It's been the most explosive fall camp that we've had," Norvell said. "The workload that our guys have poured into it, the number of top speeds that we've hit all have been highs for our time being here ... I'm excited about this group and really looking forward to seeing them be able to play and apply that there in the moment of truth."