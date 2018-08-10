Kickoff Special: A $50 gift card to Garnet & Gold and two football seasons for the price of one. This special offer ends soon!

After stating earlier in the week that it could not confirm where it was practicing next week, the Florida State Seminoles announced Friday evening that they will be working out next week at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

The Seminoles originally were concerned that announcing the location would be considered an NCAA violation because they were making a one-time trip to the school, which is home to numerous elite college football prospects.

The school now is planning to practice there in future years as well, which apparently alleviates any NCAA concerns.

FSU sent out the following release around 6:30 p.m. Friday:

"The Florida State football program will travel to Bradenton, Florida, on Sunday and will practice Monday-Thursday at IMG Academy. Today, Florida State signed a multi-year agreement to host a portion of its preseason practices at IMG Academy. By establishing IMG Academy as a preseason location in future years, Florida State is now able to publicize the activity and invite media to cover practices at the location."

Not only is Bradenton a fertile recruiting territory, it also is where head coach Willie Taggart played high school football.

