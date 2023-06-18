BJ Gibson has made quite a few trips to Florida State so far this year.

He was back on campus in Tallahassee for the fifth time in 2023 this weekend and his second time since committing to the Seminoles on April 15.

But this visit was a bit different for the FSU four-star wide receiver commit as it was his official visit.

“I would say everything was first class. There’s nothing that really could go wrong on this visit…” Gibson said. “I just feel like it was more real. It was catered, of course, because every official visit is going to be catered, but I feel like everything that was said was real.”

Gibson, who Rivals ranks as the No. 34 player in Georgia and No. 17 athlete in the 2024 class, was one of the standouts at last weekend’s FSU Elite Camp, showcasing his impressively smooth route-running ability. After working out for the FSU staff last weekend, he enjoyed the opportunity to further build relationships with the FSU coaching staff while on this visit.

“The people here, getting around the coaches is always the best part. Building a relationship with everybody…” Gibson said. “Me and coach (Ron) Dugans have the tightest bond.”

It also provided a chance for Gibson to serve as a bit of a recruiter. He was the only FSU commit of the six official visitors this weekend and spent a decent chunk of that time recruiting fellow official visitor and four-star defensive back Charles Lester III.