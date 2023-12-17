Florida State 2024 wide receiver Lawayne McCoy was one of several committed prospects on campus this weekend for an official visit. McCoy was happy to be back on the FSU campus and is looking forward to officially becoming a member of the Seminoles' football program on Wednesday. "It was great just getting back up here the last time before signing," started McCoy when asked how his official visit went. One of McCoy's favorite parts of his official visit was that he got to experience it with his mother. "My mom has never been up so just her getting to meet Coach Norvell and just getting to meet other coaches on the staff, it was probably the best part for me," McCoy said. "She loves Coach Norvell. She always (says) he is a genuine guy, he's always happy, so she loves her relationship with Coach Norvell."

McCoy also talked about how much he likes how the Seminoles use their wide receivers and why he feels that Norvell's offense is a good fit for him. "I love how they use their receivers in one-on-one battles, I feel like that is the type of receiver I am," said McCoy. "I can win one-on-one battles." McCoy also enjoyed getting to spend some time with some of his future teammates. "My player host was Edwin Joseph and I got to spend some time with Destyn Hill, Hykeem Williams and a couple of other players," McCoy said. He also got to spend time with some 2024 prospects like Kam Davis, KJ Bolden, Manasse Itete and Jamari Howard, who are also committed to FSU. "It felt good being around some other recruits because they are going to be my future teammates, so just being able to bond now, when we get here, it won't be new to me," said McCoy. McCoy also got to spend some time with FSU quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek, who was in Tallahassee on an unofficial visit. "My relationship with Luke has been building since we've been committed," said McCoy. "And yesterday I got to talk to him for a little bit, he's a nice, genuine guy and I feel like we are going to do work here at Florida State."



