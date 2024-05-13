Four-star wide receiver prospect Koby Howard received and in-school visit from Florida State on Thursday. Seminoles wide receiver coach Ron Dugans stopped by Chaminade Madonna to watch Howard practice and continue to build a relationship with Rivals250 prospect.

"He called later that night to express again how impressed he was we my play, which I thought was very genuine on his part it made me feel good for real."

"The visit went really well," Howard told the Osceola of his visit from Dugans. "Coach was really impressed with the plays I made. Afterwards he was like, 'Boy, you did your thang out there today.' He said I showed a lot of explosion, speed, and polished route running. He mentioned that I play at a different speed than everyone else.

One of the things Howard knew he would discuss while Dugans was on-campus was the possibility of setting an official visit date.

And despite having been on Florida State's campus at least five times for unofficial visits the rising senior says there are some things he wants to learn and see on his official visit.

"I want to learn what it is to be a college football player at FSU," continued Howard about his in-season visit. "The day in the life of a Seminole. I want to know what FSU's individual plan for me in their offense is. How will they use me and develop me into a high NFL draft pick. I want to know if there is a plan to play me early as a true freshman. I want to learn all the in and out of NIL and how does it work at FSU."

Howard is also interested in how learning how Florida State can prepare him for live after football. And there is no doubt the talented receiver is looking forward to his college experience.

"Last, but not least, I want to know more about the academics side of things such as how much time will I have away from football to study and work on my major," said Howard. "I plan on studying engineering. I’m really excited to get my college career started. I wish I could bypass my senior year in high school."

Howard plans to take official visits to Florida (May 30), Ole Miss (June 14) and Penn State (June 21).