Goolsby, a four-star prospect from Dunnellon, announced on social media that he will not attend FSU and instead pursue a baseball career.

During his spring booster tour stop in Ocala two weeks ago, Florida State football coach Willie Taggart said he was concerned about whether wide receiver signee Maurice Goolsby would choose baseball over football , and on Thursday that worry became a reality.

In football, Goolsby was seen as a talented project who might need some time to get acclimated to the college level. In baseball, he is a 6-foot-5 left-handed pitcher.

"We're keeping our fingers crossed that he'll get [to FSU]," Taggart said to the Ocala crowd. "He's a really good baseball player."

Goolsby was not selected in last week's amateur baseball draft, so he likely will play junior college baseball in hopes of being drafted in a year or two.

While Goolsby was the Seminoles' only WR signee in the 2019 class, FSU returns nine scholarship receivers for this fall.

