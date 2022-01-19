WR transfer Mycah Pittman eager to carve his role in Seminoles' offense

Pittman discussed his first few weeks in Tallahassee, his introduction to the Seminoles' program and recapped his decision to transfer to FSU.

On Tuesday, new FSU receiver Mycah Pittman met with local media for the first time.

Florida State entered the offseason looking to upgrade the team’s receiving corps heading into 2022. And the Seminoles did just that, adding four new names by way of the transfer portal.

Pittman, who was the very first transfer pledge to FSU during the 2021 offseason, recorded 38 receptions during his time with the Oregon Ducks. Now he is hoping for an expanded role in FSU’s passing game.

“I feel pretty acclimated with the guys already. It’s been going really well,” Pittman said. “I’ve enjoyed my time in Tallahassee and it feels like I have been part of the team for a long time.”

Pittman noted the rich tradition of FSU, saying, “It’s an honor to put on the garnet and gold.”

While FSU's coaches studied up on Pittman during their pursuit of the Oregon transfer, the talented wide receiver said he was doing some studying of his own on head coach Mike Norvell’s offensive system.

One thing he noted quickly was that former Memphis wideout Anthony Miller had back-to-back seasons with over 90 catches and 1,400 receiving yards under Norvell from 2016-17.

“I know that he had a great history with him, and me and Anthony kind of have the same physical stature and stuff like that,” Pittman said. “I can see myself being successful in his offense and him utilizing me in those types of way that he used him. ...

"I know Norvell is a great offensive mind. I have watched him for the longest time, I have seen his history. He likes to throw the ball. He comes from a receiver perspective and background, so it's really awesome.”

During his visit to Tallahassee before he committed, Pittman praised FSU starting quarterback Jordan Travis and said he would love to play on the same team. He echoed those sentiments on Tuesday, adding that the duo have already built a strong friendship and trust on and off the field.

The former four-star recruit said he watched film of Travis before making his decision, and that was another factor weighing in the Seminoles' favor.

“He’s a great guy. I have watched his film, I have seen how he is,” Pittman said. “He is very confident and can get out of the pocket and still make very accurate throws. There’s a lot of similar traits that we have, and we’ve been able to connect.”

FSU not only had a need at wideout, but also in the return game after lacking explosiveness on special teams last season.

Pittman, who returned punts at Oregon, says he feels like he can contribute to the ’Noles in 2022 in that area, too.

"I've always been in the return game no matter where it was,” he said. “It's definitely a thing I enjoy doing. I pride myself on not dropping the ball back there and making smart decisions. … It's very routine for me to go out there and catch punts.”

Not everything about Pittman's path to FSU went smoothly. Shortly after he visited Tallahassee, former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham -- who was his main recruiter -- left the Seminoles to take another job.

While staff changes are common during the offseason, Dillingham ended up going to the very same school Pittman was slated to depart.

“It was tough because Coach Dillingham kind of had me sold on Florida State. So then when he left, I kind of took a couple extra days to think about it because I was ready to commit,” Pittman explained. “He was like, ‘You still could be a guy there, and you have potential to be a marquee guy in that offense.' So Coach Dillingham kept it real and honest.”

In his three seasons at Oregon, Pittman helped the Ducks to a 26-9 overall record and a Rose Bowl appearance his freshman year.

Now, he has a chance not only to contribute more individually but also to guide the ’Noles to more victories.

“I am a winner at heart," Pittman said. "I am probably the sorest loser out there. I can’t do it. That’s kind of the mentality I have. It’s always been instilled in me. I want to win. I want to go out there and win all the games we have.”

