WR transfer Winston Wright ready to 'earn what's mine' at FSU

Wright met with the local media for the first time Tuesday and discussed his first days with the FSU program, what it's been like getting to know his new teammates and also his reasons for picking the Seminoles.

The Mountaineers' leading receiver the past two years, he had 47 receptions in 10 games in 2020, then followed that up with 63 catches for nearly 700 yards and 5 touchdowns last season.

Of the four wide receivers Florida State brought in from the transfer portal this offseason, West Virginia’s Winston Wright was easily the most productive of the group.

While several schools were interested in Wright as a transfer prospect, FSU had an inside advantage. He grew up alongside starting linebacker Kalen DeLoach in Savannah, Ga., and he also had a prior relationship with starting safety and Georgia native Jammie Robinson.

Although they went to different high schools, Wright and DeLoach were part of the same 2019 graduating class, and DeLoach’s family showed him around during Wright’s unofficial visit to FSU's campus.

“I grew up with him, so I trusted him …," Wright said. "When I was getting recruited, I was kind of talking to them to see how the team was. I kind of asked him about a lot because this was a big decision for me. This is my last year. He just let me know what type of program it is and how the coaches are.”

On a mission to continue his career closer to home, few programs of FSU’s stature offered a shorter distance to Savannah than Tallahassee.

“That was kind of a big deal with me," Wright said. "I am close with my grandparents, so I wanted them to be able to come see me and it not be too far. This worked out perfect.”

The speedy receiver also wanted to make sure his future quarterback at FSU could deliver the passes needed to make plays like he did at West Virginia.

It’s safe to say Wright is sold on Seminoles junior Jordan Travis, who showed improvement as a passer in 2021 and also is a major threat in the running game.

"He's a unique quarterback. He can run the ball and throw the ball. He has a strong arm,” Wright said. “He can make things happen when the play shuts down. I felt like I wanted to come play for him. I feel like he's a good quarterback."

Like fellow WR transfer Mycah Pittman, Wright has proven he also can help in the return game.

At West Virginia, Wright returned 50 kickoffs and brought two back for touchdowns -- one as a freshman and one last year.

While the Georgia product likely will be penciled into the starting lineup, he said he's looking forward to working with the rest of the receiver corps to make a positive impact.

"I kind of wasn't worried about the depth or nothing like that,” Winston said. “I'm going to come in and compete and earn what's mine."

