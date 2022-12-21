Vandrevius Jacobs signed his National Letter of Intent with Florida State on Wednesday morning.

The 5-foot-11, 153-pound Jacobs is considered the No. 56 receiver in the nation and No. 74 player in the state by Rivals. He is a four-star prospect and is coming off a remarkable senior year.

Jacobs had 100 receptions for 1,511 yards and 21 touchdowns at Vero Beach High in 2022.

He is a longtime FSU commitment, making his decision in June 2021.

“Just the loyalty,” Jacobs said of his commitment to FSU on Sunday, following the conclusion of his official visit. “They believed in me when no one else believed in me. They offered me when I wasn’t highly recruited. I didn’t have all the stars I have now. I knew they believed in me. And I believe in them too.”

Jacobs will enroll at FSU in January. He joins a heralded group of receiver signings, including five-star Hykeem Williams and Darren “Goldie” Lawrence.