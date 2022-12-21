WR Vandrevius Jacobs signs with FSU
Vandrevius Jacobs signed his National Letter of Intent with Florida State on Wednesday morning.
The 5-foot-11, 153-pound Jacobs is considered the No. 56 receiver in the nation and No. 74 player in the state by Rivals. He is a four-star prospect and is coming off a remarkable senior year.
Jacobs had 100 receptions for 1,511 yards and 21 touchdowns at Vero Beach High in 2022.
He is a longtime FSU commitment, making his decision in June 2021.
“Just the loyalty,” Jacobs said of his commitment to FSU on Sunday, following the conclusion of his official visit. “They believed in me when no one else believed in me. They offered me when I wasn’t highly recruited. I didn’t have all the stars I have now. I knew they believed in me. And I believe in them too.”
Jacobs will enroll at FSU in January. He joins a heralded group of receiver signings, including five-star Hykeem Williams and Darren “Goldie” Lawrence.
Charles Fishbein on Jacobs: "Jacobs could be the most underrated player who has signed with FSU. He has flown under the radar after having a great season for Vero. Here is another receiver that can stretch the field. He has the ability to get behind any secondary. You get this kid in space and let him go one on one with a defender. Jacobs could also end up a very good corner in college."
Pat Burnham on Jacobs: "He has good hands and is really good with the ball in his hands after the catch. Jacobs has some natural instincts and feel as a runner and can be hard to bring down despite his size. He was a highly productive player in high school who will likely need a redshirt year we he focuses on developing his body and improving his strength before becoming a part of the rotation at wide receiver."
Please click on the link below to access Jacobs' HUDL highlights:
