WVU DE Durojaiye, Bama OL Ferguson set to visit FSU this weekend
Patrick Burnham
•
TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff continue to work the NCAA transfer portal as the official visit window for players wanting to transfer in prior to the start of the spring semester comes to a close on Sunday.
The Osceola has learned that FSU will be receiving visits from West Virginia defensive end prospect Tomiwa Durojaiye and Alabama offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson. Both players are expected to arrive on-campus Friday and stay in Tallahassee until Sunday.
Durojaiye, 6-4 and 278-pounds, signed with Kentucky out of Philadelphia (Penn.) Middletown High. He appeared in three games as a true freshman for the Wildcats before transferring to West Virginia prior to the start of the 2023 season.
This past season he made 23 tackles for the Mountaineers including 6 TFLs and 3.5 sacks. Durojaiye has three years of eligibility remaining.
Ferguson, 6-4 and 322-pounds, entered the portal after Alabama's loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal game. He signed with the Crimson Tide out of Peach County (Ga.) High where he was ranked as the 64th-best overall prospect in the class of 2021.
He was redshirted in 2021 and played in five games, totaling 53 snaps in 2022. Ferguson saw action in six games in 2023 including earning his first career start against USF. He has two years of eligibility remaining.