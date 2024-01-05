Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff continue to work the NCAA transfer portal as the official visit window for players wanting to transfer in prior to the start of the spring semester comes to a close on Sunday. The Osceola has learned that FSU will be receiving visits from West Virginia defensive end prospect Tomiwa Durojaiye and Alabama offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson. Both players are expected to arrive on-campus Friday and stay in Tallahassee until Sunday.

Durojaiye, 6-4 and 278-pounds, signed with Kentucky out of Philadelphia (Penn.) Middletown High. He appeared in three games as a true freshman for the Wildcats before transferring to West Virginia prior to the start of the 2023 season. This past season he made 23 tackles for the Mountaineers including 6 TFLs and 3.5 sacks. Durojaiye has three years of eligibility remaining.