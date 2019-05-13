Suspended defensive end Xavier Peters is reportedly transferring from Florida State.

The Ohio native, who played in just two games in 2018 while redshirting, told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports on Monday that he was leaving Tallahassee and looking to move closer to home to continue his football career.

Peters didn't participate in the Garnet & Gold game in April because he was suspended for a violation of team rules. Later in the month, when asked about the young defensive end, head coach Willie Taggart said that Peters was still on the team but was also still suspended.

Now, it would appear, Peters is off the team for good.

The West Chester, Ohio native was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of high school. He was ranked as the No. 6 defensive end in the country by Rivals.com and was ranked as the 12th best player in Ohio by ESPN.

He had been committed to Kentucky before flipping to Florida State a week before National Signing Day in 2018.

