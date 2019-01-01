Warchant.com

As 2018 comes to a close and we ring in the new year, it's time to examine some big-picture topics facing the Florida State football team.

Taking part in this edition of the Warchant Roundtable are publisher Gene Williams, managing editor Ira Schoffel, senior writer Corey Clark and director of digital media Aslan Hajivandi.

We’ll begin today with a focus on the Florida State offense. Next up will be a look at the defense.

Q: How do you see the Deondre Francois situation playing out? What do you think the chances are of him coming back to Florida State in 2019?

Gene: I just don’t see Francois sticking around. There is too much writing on the wall, and you get the feeling that both sides are ready to move in a new direction. We saw in game after game this past season that he just isn’t a good fit for Willie Taggart’s offense. That’s not his fault since he was recruited by Jimbo Fisher to play in a pro-style offense.

Ira: Definitely agree with Gene. I give Francois a lot of credit for coming back from his awful knee injury and for working hard to learn a new offense. But it just didn't seem like he was a good fit for what Taggart and Walt Bell were trying to do, and I don't see how things would get much better for him in Kendal Briles' offense. I'm sure Francois' first choice is to go to the NFL, but if the report back from the underclassmen advisory committee isn't favorable, then he should look around at the best options on the college level. Given his arm strength, experience and the fact that he already has earned his degree, Francois should be a very attractive candidate to a team looking for a starter in a pro-style offense.

Aslan: When there was a report that Francois had already decided to leave, Francois tweeted that it was "fake news." I'll take him at his word on that. But if he is waiting for his evaluation from the NFL, it's hard to imagine him getting truly encouraging feedback — he’s tough but doesn’t play particularly "big" in the pocket, and his accuracy and arm strength aren’t outstanding. So I think he'll be back in Tallahassee running with the 1s this spring. Why wouldn't he be? Louisville transfer Jordan Travis doesn’t pose an immediate threat to his playing time, and what could James Blackman do to pass him right now if he couldn't beat him out for the top job at any point this past fall?

Corey: I don't think the chances are great for him coming back. I would say it's possible but not probable. Everything about this past season, from the play on the field, to the interviews, to the stuff we heard behind the scenes, made it seem like a player who was in his last days in a Florida State uniform. I think it would be mutually beneficial for each party if he moved on -- either to the NFL or to another program. But that's only if, of course, Florida State gets itself another quarterback who will be eligible next season.

I think Francois is a capable college quarterback. He had some really nice moments at FSU, but I personally feel like he's thrown his last pass as a Seminole. I could be wrong, though. It's happened a few times.