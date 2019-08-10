Florida State receiver Jordan Young met with the media for the first time on Saturday afternoon, and he delivered the quote of preseason practice so far.

The second-year Seminole was asked how the quarterbacks are doing in camp.

"The quarterbacks are looking good," he said with a smile. "So long as they get me the ball, I don't have a problem."

Fair enough.

Young said he didn't prefer any of their throwing styles above the other; he just wanted the ball in his hands so he can make plays.

It's something he didn't get to do at all a season ago. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound receiver redshirted in 2018 after enrolling at Florida State as a four-star recruit. The Conyers, Ga., native caught 66 passes for 1,562 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior at Heritage High School.

As a freshman a season ago, he had exactly 1,562 yards less than that. After suffering a hamstring injury in the preseason, he never was able to work himself into the rotation and essentially spent his first year of college football as a scout-team player.

He expects a whole lot more than that this season.

"I feel like I put myself behind," Young said of 2018. "Basically coming out here with not a lot of energy. Being lazy. Not vocal at all. So that's my fault."

Young comes into Year 2 as a backup at outside receiver, but with starter Tamorrion Terry sidelined by a knee injury and Keith Gavin missing a couple of days earlier this week, Young has gotten plenty of reps.