Redshirt freshman Young pushing way into WR rotation for FSU Football
Florida State receiver Jordan Young met with the media for the first time on Saturday afternoon, and he delivered the quote of preseason practice so far.
The second-year Seminole was asked how the quarterbacks are doing in camp.
"The quarterbacks are looking good," he said with a smile. "So long as they get me the ball, I don't have a problem."
Fair enough.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com
Young said he didn't prefer any of their throwing styles above the other; he just wanted the ball in his hands so he can make plays.
It's something he didn't get to do at all a season ago. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound receiver redshirted in 2018 after enrolling at Florida State as a four-star recruit. The Conyers, Ga., native caught 66 passes for 1,562 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior at Heritage High School.
As a freshman a season ago, he had exactly 1,562 yards less than that. After suffering a hamstring injury in the preseason, he never was able to work himself into the rotation and essentially spent his first year of college football as a scout-team player.
He expects a whole lot more than that this season.
"I feel like I put myself behind," Young said of 2018. "Basically coming out here with not a lot of energy. Being lazy. Not vocal at all. So that's my fault."
Young comes into Year 2 as a backup at outside receiver, but with starter Tamorrion Terry sidelined by a knee injury and Keith Gavin missing a couple of days earlier this week, Young has gotten plenty of reps.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news