Zaydrius Rainey-Sale traveled nearly 3,000 miles from Washington to Tallahassee for his official visit. And it didn’t disappoint.

“The visit was amazing,” Rainey-Sale said. “I loved every second of it. It was good, had fun with the coaches, the staff, the players.”

The distance from home is more of a question mark for Rainey-Sale’s mom than the four-star linebacker from Spanaway. After he shared his impressions of his visit to Tallahassee in November, Rainey-Sale wanted to make sure she could see it for herself.

“It meant a lot,” Rainey-Sale said. “She is the 'confirm' type of person. I told her about it and she said, ‘Dang, I got to see it for myself.’ She has seen it, she liked it, she loved it here.

“It’s hard for her (the distance). She loves her little baby boy. I got to make sacrifices, man.”