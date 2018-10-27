It takes a lot to rattle Al Dunlap.

He grew up on the rugged streets of New York, served in the U.S. military, competed with corporate tycoons and battled high-priced attorneys. For years, he has been the subject of widespread media scrutiny.

And even though he and his wife, Judy, had already given more than $20 million to Florida State University over the past decade for various projects, this new gift proposal -- one seeking a $20 million donation to help build a new standalone football facility -- would take things to a whole new level.

"We had to pause a minute because the number was pretty staggering," Dunlap told Warchant in a lengthy sit-down interview. "But we thought, 'Wait a minute. This continues in the great tradition of this school. We want to be involved.'"

They're not just involved. They're leading the way.

During an on-field ceremony shortly before Florida State's game Saturday against No. 2 Clemson, Al and Judy Dunlap publicly announced they would be donating another $20 million to FSU. This pledge will be the lead gift in the Seminoles' recently announced Unconquered Campaign, which will feature the $60 million football operations center.

That 122,000-square-foot building, which will stand adjacent to the Seminoles' practice fields and indoor practice facility, will now be named the Dunlap Football Center. The university plans to break ground in November 2019 and open for operation in July 2021.

"We're very hopeful that our gift will be the catalyst for other people to say, 'Hey, I'm going to do that,'" Al Dunlap said.

Seminole Boosters Inc., approached the Dunlaps in their Ocala home two months ago with the formal proposal to make the lead gift in the overall $100 million capital campaign. The Dunlap name already adorns the indoor facility and practice fields, so it made sense that they would be involved in this next phase of FSU expansion.

But after donating more than $20 million to three earlier projects, this would push their total giving to the university past $40 million in about a decade.

The proposal was made on Aug. 24.

The Dunlaps agreed to make the gift on Aug. 29.

"We're at a stage in life where we're coming down the mountain," said Judy Dunlap, who married Al exactly 50 years ago. "This is a real legacy for us."