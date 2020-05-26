One month ago, Warchant released a batch of 18 key prospects for Florida State's class of 2021, and now that more offers have gone out, it's time to take a closer look at 20 more. We're breaking down where things stand with each player's recruitment and also analyzing the Seminoles' chances -- what they need to do to seal the deal. First up are 10 offensive prospects who are high on the Seminoles' radar. The next 10 will be posted later this week. Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

FSU has made quite an impression on Orlando athlete Christian Leary in recent months. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Skinny on RB/Ath Christian Leary This recruitment still has a ways to go before there is a clear winner. Some feel that Oklahoma holds the advantage, but those who are close to Leary and his recruitment disagree and tell me that Alabama is the biggest threat in this one. The Sooners are a factor because of what Lincoln Riley does with his offensive skill players, and the Gators have emerged as a team to watch as well. They might actually have the most buzz as of now, in late-May. But several other schools are in the mix as well, especially Florida State, which has made a strong push for Leary in the last few months. The Seminoles have done a great job of selling him on all the ways he would be used in Mike Norvell's offense, and we're told he plans to visit FSU as soon as things open back up. He's also planning to visit Miami as well, and Auburn and Alabama are also in the mix. Leary has said he would announce on June 6, but I'm hearing that's not likely to happen. He instead will drop a top list of schools.



FSU's chances of landing RB Christian Leary While UF might be surging to the front right now, Leary is quite excited and serious about Florida State, per sources close to his recruitment. The fact that he wants to visit FSU so quickly once he's allowed to speaks to that interest. I'm also told he has had several good Zoom interactions with Norvell and has researched the things Norvell does with backs and receivers. This key here for the 'Noles is finally getting Leary on campus. He hasn't been there yet, and he'll want to see how he connects with FSU's players and coaches.

The Skinny on RB K'Wan Powell Several schools are in the running for Powell, and that list includes FSU, Arkansas, Auburn and LSU. South Carolina and Mississippi State are also in the picture. The only visits he's made so far are to FSU and LSU, so there's still a ways to go in this one in terms of unofficial visits and then later official visits. Powell tells Warchant that FSU is the staff he hears from on a daily basis, and one of the schools recruiting him the hardest. Powell watched FSU as a young kid and said he really likes the opportunities in Norvell's offense.