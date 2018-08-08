Florida State's 2018 recruiting class -- and perhaps this fall's FSU defense -- got a nice boost on Wednesday as four-star linebacker Xavier Peters confirmed with Warchant he will be academically eligible to play right away after receiving his latest standardized test score.

There had been concern that Peters, who was rated the nation's No. 6 outside linebacker and the No. 75 prospect overall, might be the only potential academic casualty in Willie Taggart's first signing class. But Peters scored well enough on his most recent test to meet the NCAA's academic requirements.

"Oh, I'm in tears I'm so excited that it's now done that I'm qualified,” Peters told Warchant. “I'm coming to FSU. I've been getting knots in my stomach waiting.”

Peters went on to explain the process that led to his eligibility.

He said he actually received the qualifying test scores in late July, but then he had to wait for it to be cleared by FSU’s admissions staff.