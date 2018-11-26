"I really loved it," Sampah said. "The staff as a whole really blew me away and impressed me on how they are all on the same page, and it's absolutely a true family. You see that in every way, and that's a big factor with me in looking at schools. So I was very impressed."

How serious is the Virginia standout about Florida State?

"It's really serious. No question, I like them a lot," he said. "I'm very serious, and they are certainly one of my top teams."

Many Florida State fans have been worried that the Seminoles' on-the-field struggles this season will carry over to problems in recruiting, but Sampah said he isn't the least bit bothered about that. He said he can tell that FSU is headed in the right direction as a program.

"No, that stuff doesn't matter to me at all," he said. "They had a bad year and a rough one. But I had to go through that when I was a freshman, and we went 3-7. I have a lot of confidence they are going to have an uprising. You can see that in how the staff is all on the same page. It's a great staff of not just coaches, but people."