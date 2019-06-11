2020 Hot Board: Breaking down FSU's top defensive targets (6/11)
After recently unveiling our latest Hot Board for Offense, it's time to take a look at Florida State's top defensive targets for the class of 2020.
The primary focus for the Seminoles right now seems to be on the defensive line, but Willie Taggart's staff is involved with important prospects at virtually every position. Here's a breakdown of each recruit on the radar right now, and be sure to check out Michael Langston's follow-up comments on each prospect and position on the Premium Recruiting Board.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Ala, Miss, Clem, LSU,
|
Jackson took two spring visits to FSU. He's expected back again in July.
|
Odell Haggins
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
Ala, UGA, UF, Clem
|
We're hearing that the 'Noles are without question a factor here with Smith now.
|
Odell Haggins
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
LSU, Ala, Ark, Aub
|
Taylor visited this spring. He's very close with Haggins. Still, he's a tough pull from Bama
|
Odell Haggins
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Hot
|
UF, Tenn, Mia
|
FSU has positioned themselves well with Rogers. The 'Noles are the favorite, visit coming soon.
|
Odell Haggins
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
Mia, UK, GT, WVU
|
Newton is a recent offer, and we are told he has high interest after offer.
|
Odell Haggins,
Raymond Woodie
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news