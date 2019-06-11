After recently unveiling our latest Hot Board for Offense, it's time to take a look at Florida State's top defensive targets for the class of 2020.

The primary focus for the Seminoles right now seems to be on the defensive line, but Willie Taggart's staff is involved with important prospects at virtually every position. Here's a breakdown of each recruit on the radar right now, and be sure to check out Michael Langston's follow-up comments on each prospect and position on the Premium Recruiting Board.