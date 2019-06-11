News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 09:20:37 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Hot Board: Breaking down FSU's top defensive targets (6/11)

Michael Langston • Warchant
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting Analyst
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

Four-star DT Timothy Smith is a big want for FSU.

After recently unveiling our latest Hot Board for Offense, it's time to take a look at Florida State's top defensive targets for the class of 2020.

The primary focus for the Seminoles right now seems to be on the defensive line, but Willie Taggart's staff is involved with important prospects at virtually every position. Here's a breakdown of each recruit on the radar right now, and be sure to check out Michael Langston's follow-up comments on each prospect and position on the Premium Recruiting Board.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)

Outlook on DT McKinley Jackson
FSU Trending Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warmer

Ala, Miss, Clem, LSU,

Jackson took two spring visits to FSU. He's expected back again in July.

Odell Haggins

Outlook on DT Timothy Smith
FSU Trending Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters

Warm

Ala, UGA, UF, Clem

We're hearing that the 'Noles are without question a factor here with Smith now.

Odell Haggins
Outlook on DT Eric Taylor
FSU Trending Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters

Warm

LSU, Ala, Ark, Aub

Taylor visited this spring. He's very close with Haggins. Still, he's a tough pull from Bama

Odell Haggins
Outlook on DT Manny Rogers 
FSU Trending Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters

Hot

UF, Tenn, Mia

FSU has positioned themselves well with Rogers. The 'Noles are the favorite, visit coming soon.

Odell Haggins
Outlook on DT Jerzhan Newton
FSU Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warm

Mia, UK, GT, WVU

Newton is a recent offer, and we are told he has high interest after offer.

Odell Haggins,

Raymond Woodie
